Bending the rules for Cristiano Ronaldo is plain WRONG: FIFA is putting the sanctity of the World Cup at stake with suspension decision

Infantino, though, couldn't run the risk of Miami failing to win the MLS Cup, so he moved quickly to capitalise on their Supporters' Shield success, using it as an excuse to justify their selection as the 'hosts' for the Club World Cup (which was a smart move, as Miami were eliminated in the first round of the MLS play-offs).
Everybody knew why Miami had really been included: Lionel Messi. Infantino was so desperate to drum up interest in the Club World Cup that he came up with a way to get the GOAT involved.
The complaints weren't particularly vociferous then, largely owing to the scheduling of the Club World Cup and it being predominantly viewed as a pre-season tournament. The World Cup, though, is something very different, something special, and supposedly something sacrosanct - which is why there has been such a bitter backlash to FIFA bending the rules to ensure that another global superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be able to play in all of Portugal's matches and next summer's finals in North America.