AFP
'Not a pleasant conversation' - Robin van Persie's Feyenoord sacking explained as director convinced Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be 'more successful' than ex-Man Utd & Arsenal star
Data-driven review led to Van Persie exit
Feyenoord ended Van Persie's tenure after conducting what the club described as a detailed assessment of the previous 12 months. According to Rigaux, the findings showed a clear decline in performance levels and a widening gap to PSV. Rigaux said the club's analysis focused on a range of performance indicators, including winning probability and the level of dominance Feyenoord displayed during matches.
The data convinced the hierarchy that the team's trajectory was moving in the wrong direction. As a result, Feyenoord decided not to continue with the former Netherlands international despite his status as one of the club's most iconic figures.
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Rigaux explains the decision
Rigaux stressed that the decision was based on objective evidence gathered over the course of the season. The Feyenoord director also revealed how Van Persie was informed of the decision.
"We conducted an objective analysis of the past twelve months, based on facts and figures," he said at a press conference. "We observed that the trend was downward last season and that the gap with PSV was widening. Therefore, we decided not to continue with Robin.
"It was only when you looked at the numbers in black and white that we made that decision. We make them with full conviction. I will not share the exact analysis here. We want to look forward, not back. We will discuss it internally with the various people. We informed him personally on Sunday morning. It was not a pleasant conversation; on a human level, it is the hardest thing there is."
Van Bronckhorst begins a new chapter
Feyenoord have handed the job to Van Bronckhorst, with Sipke Hulshoff joining him as part of the coaching setup. Rigaux said discussions with the pair only began after Van Persie's departure had been finalised.
The director expressed confidence in the new leadership team, stating: "After that, we spoke with Gio and Sipke. During those conversations and analyses, we became more convinced that we will be structurally more successful with them than with Robin. It involved many parameters regarding the chances of winning a match, but also regarding the dominance on the field that we want to see. That wasn't there last season, and the data showed that very clearly."
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Van Bronckhorst faces pressure to justify the decision
Van Bronckhorst will now be expected to deliver the improvements Feyenoord believe were missing under Van Persie. The spotlight will now be on the new manager's plans to strengthen the squad, with Feyenoord expected to dive into the transfer market to sign a number of players to strengthen several areas.