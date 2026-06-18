'Not a pleasant conversation' - Robin van Persie's Feyenoord sacking explained as director convinced Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be 'more successful' than ex-Man Utd & Arsenal star

Rigaux stressed that the decision was based on objective evidence gathered over the course of the season. The Feyenoord director also revealed how Van Persie was informed of the decision.

"We conducted an objective analysis of the past twelve months, based on facts and figures," he said at a press conference. "We observed that the trend was downward last season and that the gap with PSV was widening. Therefore, we decided not to continue with Robin.

"It was only when you looked at the numbers in black and white that we made that decision. We make them with full conviction. I will not share the exact analysis here. We want to look forward, not back. We will discuss it internally with the various people. We informed him personally on Sunday morning. It was not a pleasant conversation; on a human level, it is the hardest thing there is."