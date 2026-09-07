'The kind of assist you'd see from Messi!' – Dusan Vlahovic hails Orkun Kokcu after derby heroics

Besiktas mounted a fantastic second-half comeback to beat arch-rivals Fenerbahce 2-1 at Kadikoy on matchday four of the Trendyol Super Lig season. The victory handed the visitors bragging rights in the first Istanbul derby of the campaign.

Fenerbahce took the lead in the 26th minute through captain Milan Skriniar, but Besiktas equalised 12 minutes later via Ridvan Yilmaz.

Dusan Vlahovic completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute, slotting home the decisive goal to seal a memorable away triumph.



