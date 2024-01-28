FC Dallas reach agreement to sign Benfica striker Petar Musa in €13m transfer with medical already booked in

Ritabrata Banerjee
Petar Musa Benfica 2023Getty Images
FC Dallas are on the verge of sealing a move for Benfica's Petar Musa, with a medical already booked in for the Croatian forward.

  • FC Dallas close to signing Musa from Benfica
  • MLS side set to pay €10m plus €3m in add-ons
  • Musa made international debut for Croatia in 2023

