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Adhe Makayasa

Explained: Why Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will be the only stadium where La Liga referees do not explain decisions

Real Madrid
LaLiga

La Liga matches will feature on-air referee explanations this season to provide greater clarity on controversial incidents, but Real Madrid's home ground stands as the sole exception. Strict broadcast operational rules enforced at the Santiago Bernabeu mean officials cannot participate in live post-match reviews under the new league protocol.

  • Broadcast rules limit access

    La Liga has introduced a new protocol this season allowing referees to explain key decisions live on air during match broadcasts. However, the Bernabeu stands as the only top-flight ground in Spain where this transparency measure cannot be implemented normally. According to Sport, strict club restrictions on how long broadcasters can connect inside the stadium are the primary reason for Real's exclusion.

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    Refereeing body clarifies stance

    Spain's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) insists no ban or sanction has been imposed on Real regarding the broadcast initiative. The refereeing authority maintains that on-pitch officials will only participate where the required technical and operational facilities are made available by the host club. The measure aims to give supporters greater clarity on controversial calls without turning referees into the main focal point of matches.

  • Wider tensions shape relations

    The broadcast impasse at the Bernabeu comes amid ongoing friction between Real, La Liga organisers, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Los Blancos continue to take a firm stance against several aspects of domestic football governance, including commercial media regulations. For their part, the CTA maintains that the rules apply equally to all clubs, with the initiative already trialled on the opening weekend before a broader rollout from matchday 10.

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    Upcoming matches test scrutiny

    Real kick off their 2026-27 La Liga campaign away at Espanyol on Saturday before returning to home soil. Intense scrutiny is certain to follow Jose Mourinho's side back to the Bernabeu, where the absence of referee explanations will keep controversial officiating in the spotlight. The Spanish giants will be determined to claim maximum points in their opening fixture to build early momentum for the season ahead.

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Espanyol
ESP
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Real Madrid
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