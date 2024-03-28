Man Utd BrentfordGetty
Gill Clark

Explained: Why Man Utd fans have been left fuming by Brentford kick-off time

Manchester UnitedBrentfordBrentford vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United supporters have been left fuming after seeing their Premier League clash with Brentford scheduled for 8pm on Easter Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd host Brentford on Saturday night
  • Fans annoyed by kick-off time
  • Train problems due to Easter shutdown

Editors' Picks