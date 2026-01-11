Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is abandoning ‘dream’ £30m retirement villa with infinity pool - but it could form part of lavish wedding to Georgina Rodriguez

Despite kitting the house out to his own design and taste, Portuguese media outlet V+ Fama claim that Ronaldo “could host his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez at the property - in what would be another shock twist - before offloading it”.

Ronaldo is said to be “concerned over the lack of privacy afforded to him” on the so-called ‘Portuguese Riviera’. The 40-year-old forward, who is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, has sought to buy adjoining land that is owned by The Ovitavos five-star hotel and a golf course. Those efforts have been knocked back.

CR7 is now “looking to abandon the four-year project”. He could, however, look to tie the knot with Georgina there. It was reported that they would walk down the aisle at Funchal Cathedral, with their reception taking place at a nearby hotel.

According to V+ Fama, Ronaldo is open to the idea of using his new villa as a “more intimate and private venue”. If that approach is to be taken, then the mansion could serve as a “wedding event, a housewarming, and farewell party all at the same time”.

Ronaldo is not short of options when it comes to retirement homes, with his property empire including a £6m ($8m) penthouse in Lisbon and a house in his native Madeira. He also boasts a mansion in Madrid from his time at Real and a luxury abode in Turin that was acquired during his days in Serie A at Juventus.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!