Ex-Man Utd assistant appointed Ghana coach ahead of World Cup

The Ghana Football Association emphasised Queiroz’s significant pedigree, highlighting his history of leading South Africa, Portugal, and Iran to football’s grandest stage. Having previously guided Egypt to the AFCON final in 2022, the veteran coach is well-versed in the unique pressures of African football and the demands of high-stakes tournaments.

Reflecting on his new role in an official statement released via the GFA website, Queiroz said: "This is not just another job - it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people."