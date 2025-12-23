Ex-Barcelona player Dani Alves set to buy & play for Portuguese club in shock return to football at 42 - nine months after seeing rape conviction overturned

All restrictions on Alves, including a travel ban and restraining order, were lifted. His lawyer, Ines Guardiola, said at the time: “Alves is very happy. He is innocent, that is demonstrated. Justice has spoken.”

Alves won six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and the FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona. Domestic titles were captured in Italy and France with Juve and PSG, while a couple of UEFA Cup wins were savoured with Sevilla. Alves also became an Olympic gold medal winner at the age of 38 in 2021.

Following his release from prison, Alves has - according to ESPN - been working “behind the scenes in football, especially in Europe, as an agent, but always with the idea of returning to the pitch and eventually getting his coaching certificate”.

He has been working on an individual fitness programme and “believes he only needs 30 days to regain match fitness and be available for his new team”. A new challenge is ready to be embraced in Portugal.