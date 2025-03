This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Dani Alves wins appeal against rape conviction as former Barcelona & Brazil defender sees initial four-and-a-half year jail sentence overturned by Spanish court D. Alves Barcelona Brazil LaLiga Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla Ex-Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves has won his appeal against a rape conviction, with a four-and-a-half-year jail sentence being overturned. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Handed himself over to police in 2023

Spent 14 months behind bars

Cleared on appeal as case is closed