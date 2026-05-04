AFP
'Every player trusts him' - Roberto De Zerbi has been 'so good for Tottenham' amid relegation dogfight as Conor Gallagher revels in 'perfect' win over Aston Villa
De Zerbi's tactical masterclass stuns Villa
De Zerbi’s side dominated from the first whistle against Villa, leaving Unai Emery’s Champions League chasers looking lethargic and second-best in every department. The Italian tactician made four changes to his side, handing starts to Richarlison and Mathys Tel in a revamped front three. The result was a first-half display that overwhelmed the hosts, as Spurs recorded eight shots to Villa’s zero before the break.
Gallagher opened the scoring in the 12th minute, controlling a headed clearance from Youri Tielemans before rifling a clinical finish into the corner. The lead was doubled just before the half-hour mark when Richarlison, returning to the starting XI, showed his predatory instincts. Mathys Tel provided the ammunition with a pinpoint cross, allowing the Brazilian to ghost between Matty Cash and Victor Lindelof to head home his tenth league goal of the season.
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Gallagher hails 'perfect' impact
Gallagher, who earned Man of the Match honours for his performance, was full of praise for his new manager. The midfielder looks rejuvenated under De Zerbi's guidance, suggesting that the dressing room has completely bought into the new vision for the club.
Gallagher told TNT Sports: "It was a fantastic performance. Exactly what we needed. Everything we did in the week leading up to the game, we showed tonight and we're really happy with the performance and three points. It's been a perfect night, but hopefully it's only the start. We want to carry it on for the last few games of the season. It's massive for us and hopefully our confidence can start growing and we can keep playing games like that. I can't speak highly enough of him [De Zerbi]. He's been so good. Every player in the squad has taken to him, everyone trusts him, he makes you feel good, confident, he's bringing the best out of players and it's only the start. Hopefully we can keep learning from him and build a great team."
De Zerbi 'very proud'
De Zerbi was delighted with Tottenham's latest performance, and hailed the players' work rate in and out of possession.
Speaking to TNT Sports, De Zerbi said: "We played against Aston Villa and Aston Villa is a very good team, with a lot of very good players and a great manager, but we played very well for 60 minutes, with the ball, without the ball. We could have scored more goals, especially in the first half, but I'm pleased for this performance from my players. I know how much they suffered this season and for that I'm very proud. The only bad thing on the pitch was the goal we conceded."
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Focus turns to the run-in
Tottenham now sit in 17th place, leapfrogging West Ham, but the schedule remains demanding. With matches against Leeds United, Chelsea, and Everton on the horizon, De Zerbi is demanding that his players remember the "sad situation" they were in just weeks ago to keep their focus sharp.
De Zerbi concluded: "It's not finished yet, the season. We have to play another three games, very tough games, starting [next] Monday night, with Leeds. Leeds are playing very well. They deserve to stay in this position in the table. We can't forget what the situation was before Wolverhampton - and before that it was a very sad situation. These memories have to stay in our head every day, especially this week after this win."