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Adhe Makayasa

Everton target shock transfer move for Tottenham & England full-back Djed Spence

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D. Spence
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Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Everton are reportedly considering a surprise summer transfer move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence as he searches for regular first-team football. David Moyes is keen to bolster his options at right-back, and the Toffees believe they can tempt the England international away from north London with the promise of consistent Premier League starts.

  • Moyes eyes Tottenham defender

    Everton are considering a move to sign Spence from Tottenham to strengthen their right-back options, reports The Athletic. The 25-year-old England international is understood to be weighing up his options as he looks for regular first-team football, something that looks hard to come by at Spurs. Spence's exceptional pace and tactical flexibility are viewed as the ideal attributes that Moyes urgently needs on Merseyside.


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    Spurs squad shakeup begins

    Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is currently overseeing a major squad rebuild, having signed Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke, which directly impacts the fierce competition across the backline. This uncertain situation regarding guaranteed regular minutes is being monitored intensively by Everton. The Toffees remain confident that the uncertainty surrounding the player's future in north London will create a significant opportunity to bring him to Merseyside this summer.

  • Regular playing time ambitions

    Spence was actually a pivotal figure last season, registering 30 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, with 23 of those coming as starts. Despite being tied to a long-term contract until June 2029, the intense competition under De Zerbi has left the defender questioning his position. This factor makes a potential switch to Goodison Park highly logical for his career progression to secure a regular starting role in the top flight.

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    Tough transfer window negotiations

    The Everton hierarchy must now quickly establish a formal offer structure and gauge the valuation set by Tottenham before the transfer window closes. Both teams are scheduled to kick off their opening matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Saturday, August 22. Moyes' main priority is convincing Spence to make the switch before they contest their opening home fixture against Crystal Palace.

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