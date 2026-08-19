'If the right opportunity came up' - Arsenal chief drops HUGE hint over £45m wonderkid sale

While Nwaneri missed the Community Shield victory, Lewis-Skelly gave a masterful performance at the heart of Arsenal's midfield. The England youth international has since been linked with a £45 million move to two of the club's biggest rivals, Manchester United and Chelsea. Speaking to the BBC, Garlick left the door firmly ajar for both teenagers to depart.

"I think Myles has had a fantastic end to last season and he’s started this season really well and we are very very happy with him," Garlick revealed. "Ethan’s had a great pre-season as well and it’s just a case of looking at what opportunities there are that will help both of those players in terms of their careers moving forwards but we are not actively looking at selling those homegrown players.

"If the right opportunity came up and it was right for them and it was right for the club then we’d obviously consider that."