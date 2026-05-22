‘Sh*tload of goals’ - Erling Haaland told what he needs for Ballon d’Or win after being billed as natural heir to Golden Ball GOATS Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

The 25-year-old is operating under the brightest of spotlights, but will he ever get his hands on a Ballon d’Or? When that question was put to fellow Norwegian Riise, the ex-Liverpool defender - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “There's so many good players coming up now.

“I think Erling should have won it a couple of years ago. I think if he's going to win it, he needs to have a system where he just scores a sh*tload of goals. Because you have [Lamine] Yamal, you have [Michael] Olise, you have so many players coming up now that are doing skills that people love. So they will be more notable when you look on the pitch.

“But if Erling keeps scoring those amazing goals, you can't avoid him. I mean, he scored loads of goals this season. People say he’s had a mid season, but he scores ridiculous amounts of goals. But he needs to score, probably take the new Premier League record and all that kind of stuff. Then he will win it.”