'He let the team down' - Erik ten Hag launches scathing attack on 'exhausted' Cristiano Ronaldo and reveals how Portugal star negatively influenced Man Utd training

The former Ajax boss also rejected suggestions that he demanded relentless pressing from his striker, arguing instead that a lack of pre-season preparation left the forward physically unable to get into scoring positions. Furthermore, he alleged that the veteran urged his fellow squad members to dial back their intensity during training sessions.

Explaining the forward's physical limitations and his influence on the rest of the dressing room, Ten Hag added: "Many times I would say, 'Ronnie, everyone wants to work for you, to bring you in the right positions, but if you can't bring yourself in the box, you can't score.'

"He was not capable of doing this. It's the wrong idea to put this to me, that I expected him to do the pressing. He was exhausted. He couldn't. He ran neither in possession nor out of possession. The reason was because he didn't prepare himself. Every top team has to embrace the top players, but the top players must work for the team.

"He was telling the players, 'Save your legs at training'. I understand it when you are fit; you have sessions, you can save the legs. But first, you have to train yourself to get to the right fitness levels."