England learn venue of first Euro 2028 game with tournament opener scheduled for Cardiff as countdown to UK & Ireland-hosted tournament begins

The final - on Sunday July, 9 - will kick-off at 5pm. That is three hours earlier than the last Euros showpiece to take place at Wembley in 2021 - with that clash between England and Italy being marred by fan unrest as supporters broke through barriers and forced entry.

The Football Association’s chair, Debbie Hewitt, has said of moving that game forward - in line with changes to Champions League final kick-off times: “It's easier to get there - we all know what happens to public transport late on a Sunday night.

“Also we hope that the fans will want to celebrate after the game and so it allows that to happen. And of course, you have safety and security too. So all of those factors come together and it's a common sense decision.”

She added on working with UEFA to ensure that ticket prices will be as fair as possible: “It will be a tournament for the fans and a festival of everything we love about the game – its passion and ability to bring people together.

“We're not a fan of dynamic ticketing pricing and I think UEFA have heard that loud and clear. There's been no pushback from UEFA. They're great partners. They understand, and have at their core, too, that we want to make this the most accessible Euros. So we're giving a lot of thought to ticket pricing, how we make sure that the accessibility metrics are delivered on.”