England stars 'ready to go to war' for Thomas Tuchel as Jordan Pickford talks up 'togetherness' in World Cup squad

Everton goalkeeper Pickford has revealed the intensity Tuchel has instilled in the England camp since taking the reins. Despite the scrutiny surrounding the German's tactical decisions, the players appear fully bought into his methods as they prepare for the business end of the tournament.

"Belief, togetherness. I think we have had that previously, but I think the manager’s got that belief in us," Pickford explained when asked about the atmosphere under Tuchel. "The meetings the manager has with us, it is like you are ready to go to war. He puts that belief in you. There is different meetings he has tactically, and it is like ‘yeah, it is go time’. We all want the same goal, we all want that end goal and this squad he has picked, we are all in good spirits and all in good moments in our career."



