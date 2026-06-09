Not good enough?! England told they are carrying 11 players as ex-Three Lions captain John Terry assesses Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad

Former England captain Terry has torn into Tuchel's squad selection for the World Cup after the Three Lions boss opted to leave a number of big names at home. The whole group is now together in the States after the four Arsenal players - Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke - were afforded extra time off after the Champions League final, with the 26-man squad locked in and ready to go.

However, speaking on Sports Uncensored, Terry suggested at least 11 of the 26-man squad should not be featuring if England want to be successful this summer.

"I just think you need to have your best players there," Terry said. "There's only 13, 14 or 15 players that can play if we're going to win this World Cup. When I look at the rest of the squad I'm not sure they're going to push the players who are going to be playing."