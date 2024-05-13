England boss Gareth Southgate speaks out on Man Utd job links as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

Getty Aditya GokhaleEngland boss Gareth Southgate speaks out on Man Utd job links as pressure mounts on Erik ten HagGareth SouthgateErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean ChampionshipEngland boss Garth Southgate has responded to links with the Manchester United job as pressure mounts on current incumbent Erik ten Hag.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd could sack Ten Hag this summerSouthgate mentioned as potential targetEngland boss focused on Euro 2024Article continues below