Endrick gives his verdict on Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid exit after making January loan move to Lyon

The 19-year-old enjoyed an encouraging debut season at Madrid following his transfer from Palmeiras in 2024. The teenager scored seven goals in 37 appearances under former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti but his successor, Alonso, used the youngster very sparingly. After playing just three times this term, he was loaned out to Lyon, where he enjoyed a dream goalscoring debut. Off the back of that, Endrick admitted he has "got his smile back".

He said after his Lyon debut, "I’m very happy, it was my first match. The most important thing was this qualification. It was a difficult match; we knew they were a tough opponent. I thank God for the opportunities to score. I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and to have my smile back. It’s great, much better than I imagined. I can joke around with the whole team; I’ve gotten to know everyone well, I speak Spanish and English. I feel right at home, I’m very happy, I thank the staff, it’s really great, I thank everyone.

"The style of play. I really like it. It reminds me of Palmeiras' style when I played as a false nine. I like to help the team both defensively and offensively. I have a lot of freedom. I want to play in any position, I told the coach that. I want to help by playing the best way possible. I want to help the team, and I hope to do even more in the future. I think I did that tonight. Objectives? No. I want to win and triumph; the goals will come. The most important thing is that the team has to win. I want to help the team in every way. I want to contribute in any way I can. We want to win everything.”