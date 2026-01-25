Getty
Endrick scores stunning hat-trick for Lyon in 5-2 rout of Metz as Real Madrid loanee's sensational start to life in France continues
Reminder to Real: Endrick making his point
The 19-year-old made just four appearances for the Blancos before seeing a switch to Groupama Stadium sanctioned, with Xabi Alonso showing little faith in current ability and future potential.
A timely reminder has, however, been offered to his parent club of what Endrick is capable of. He will believe that a bright future in the Spanish capital can still be enjoyed, with Alonso being relieved of his coaching duties at Santiago Bernabeu.
Hat-trick hero: Dream start for Endrick in France
Endrick bid farewell to Madrid having failed to register a goal for Real since April 2025. That barren run has been broken in spectacular style. The talented teenager found the target on debut for Lyon in a Coupe de France clash with Lille - with a confident left-footed volley fired into the back of the net.
He then went on to star when making his Ligue 1 bow against Brest, with the South American being given license to roam as his dancing feet ran rings around opponents on the flanks. He can operate out wide or down the middle.
Lyon are bringing the best out of Endrick, with a match ball being passed his way following a convincing victory over Metz. The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in that contest inside 11 minutes, before adding his second of the game in first-half stoppage-time. A notable hat-trick was completed in the 87th minute when converting from the penalty spot.
Endrick gets his smile back
Endrick has said of settling quickly in new surroundings, with some of his love for the game being lost in Madrid: “I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and to have my smile back. It’s great, much better than I imagined. I can joke around with the whole team; I’ve gotten to know everyone well, I speak Spanish and English. I feel right at home, I’m very happy, I thank the staff, it’s really great, I thank everyone.”
He added on the reasons for choosing Lyon as his next port of call, with interest having been shown in his services from across Europe: “The style of play. I really like it. It reminds me of Palmeiras' style when I played as a false nine. I like to help the team both defensively and offensively. I have a lot of freedom.”
Following confirmation of Alonso’s sacking by Real, it was suggested that Endrick could be immediately recalled to the Bernabeu and offered a clean slate under interim head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
The Blancos did hold a recall option, but that had to be triggered by January 20. Much to the relief of those in Lyon, Endrick will now be seeing out the season in France. There is the promise of much more to come from one of the hottest prospects on the planet.
World Cup bid: Endrick eager to star for Lyon & Brazil
It may be that Endrick plays his way into contention for selection by Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. The Selecao are crying out for a reliable option to lead the line for them - with questions still being asked of whether Neymar will fill a No.10 playmaking role behind a central frontman.
Endrick is doing his cause no harm after stepping out of his comfort zone again. He could have stayed in Spain and competed with the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe for minutes, but would always have been restricted to a support role.
He is quickly becoming a main man at Lyon, with confidence being restored to a youngster that burst onto the scene at Palmeiras. A first competitive hat-trick of his senior career has been recorded at club level, with Lyon - who are in the hunt for Champions League qualification this season - set to be back in Europa League action on Thursday when playing host to PAOK.
