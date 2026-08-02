Endrick considers Real Madrid exit! Brazilian striker weighs up loan move as Carlos Espi arrival threatens Bernabeu role

Endrick is seriously considering his future during the current transfer window, according to Fichajes. This sudden change in stance follows Real Madrid's move to sign Espi, a development that has left the youngster and his representatives seeking urgent clarification from the club hierarchy.

The Brazilian returned to the Bernabeu this summer with high expectations after completing a productive six-month loan stint with Olympique Lyonnais. The original plan for Endrick was to integrate into the first-team dynamic and compete for minutes alongside superstar Kylian Mbappe.







