'A dream for him' - Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez targets special send-off for Lionel Messi amid World Cup final lingering pain

Beneath the mounting excitement of staging a grand celebration at home, the lingering pain of the 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain two months ago has not fully dissipated.

Acknowledging the persistent sting from that showpiece loss, the keeper confessed: "It's nice to reach a final again, but unfortunately we couldn't win it. That thorn will stick with me for a very long time."

To properly honour the legendary playmaker, the federation have formally invited the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families to take part in the historic occasion from the stands.