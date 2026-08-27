Martinez to Chelsea! Blues agree £7.5m deal for Aston Villa & Argentina goalkeeper

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have moved decisively in the final stages of the transfer window to agree a fee worth £7.5 million with Aston Villa for Martinez. The 33-year-old Argentina international is set to sign a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with the west London club also retaining the option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months.

The move comes after a period of significant uncertainty regarding Martinez's future at Villa Park, which began when a proposed transfer to Juventus broke down earlier in August. Following that failed move, the experienced goalkeeper was offered to Chelsea by his representatives as they sought a solution to secure his next career step.