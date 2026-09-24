‘What are you guys doing?!’ - Emi Martinez & Reece James set Chelsea leadership challenge as Frank Leboeuf accuses Blues stars of being ‘too nice’

Lebouef admits as much, with the legendary former Chelsea defender - who was speaking in association with Mr Gamble - telling GOAL when asked if the Blues lack loud voices and big personalities that help to keep everyone in line: “I love Reece James. I really love Reece James. He represents Chelsea like John Terry. Even if John Terry came from West Ham, James looks like someone who definitely has blue blood, and I like him.

“Having said that, stop being so nice to your team-mates. Tell the truth. Maybe it doesn't feel natural to say it, but as an international, wonderful player, you have the right to speak up to your team-mates when you're unhappy.

“I remember Dennis Wise, and I remember Didier Deschamps when he was playing with us for the national team. I remember saying things to players myself, even criticising Gianfranco Zola. How can you criticise Gianfranco Zola? But he received our criticism very well because he knew it was for the team.

“You have the right to tell Cole Palmer to track back or play simpler, or tell [Wesley] Fofana to focus, because that's part of your job as a leader. A leader has to speak up. He is too nice. That's my problem with him, he's too nice, and you have to stop being nice at some point.

“I think the same goes for Emiliano Martínez. He just signed, and okay, he wanted to get to know the players, but now it's time to be upset with the mistakes they make in front of him. Emiliano Martínez has to be strict toward players who don't do their job, like the goal they conceded [against Brentford] where Jaidon Anthony was left alone on the corner kick because someone made a mistake.

“I want Xabi Alonso to identify who made the mistake, whether it was [Danny] Welbeck or Fofana, and I want Emiliano Martínez to say, ‘What are you guys doing?’ Take responsibility, we have to address these mistakes.”