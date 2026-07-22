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'Ego of Cristiano Ronaldo, but hasn't got talent of David Bellion!' - Alejandro Garnacho's potential Aston Villa transfer branded a 'nightmare' by Gabby Agbonlahor
Agbonlahor fumes at Villa Park pursuit
In a sensational outburst, Agbonlahor has voiced his total opposition to Aston Villa’s pursuit of Garnacho. The 22-year-old is reportedly close to joining the West Midlands club on a loan deal that includes a conditional obligation to buy, just one year after his £40 million move from Manchester United to Chelsea.
The Argentina international endured a difficult campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring just once in 24 Premier League appearances. Chelsea have reportedly placed him on the transfer list this summer as they reshape their squad, but Agbonlahor believes Villa should steer clear of the 22-year-old.
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Question marks over character and attitude
Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor immediately dismissed the prospect of Garnacho joining Villa. He said: "No! Break, advertisements time. Don't want to talk about it. It's not happening. It's a dream, a nightmare!"
The former Villa striker then questioned Garnacho's ability, citing his recent performances for Chelsea. "He's not a good player," Agbonlahor continued. "Whenever I've watched him, he can't get past the full-back. In his last five, six games for Chelsea last season, honestly, he would run to the full-back, turn around and pass it back. He was scared to take a player on.
"There's a reason why he's a Manchester United reject. There's a reason why he's a Chelsea reject. There's a reason why he was not even called up to Argentina for the World Cup when they've got a lack of wingers.
"From his career that I followed at Manchester United, he's got the ego of Ronaldo or Messi, but he hasn't got the talent of David Bellion that used to play at Manchester United 20 years ago."
Dressing-room concerns remain
Agbonlahor also argued that Garnacho could disrupt the positive atmosphere Unai Emery has built at Villa, pointing to the winger's reputation and behavior as key causes for concern. That internal harmony takes on even greater significance following the departure of Morgan Rogers, who officially completed his move to Chelsea.
"If you're looking at characters as well, Aston Villa's changing room is amazing: we talk about Morgan Rogers and everyone getting on with him and loving him," Agbonlahor said. "Do you want a bad egg going into a changing room?
"Everything you hear about Garnacho, throwing his arms up when he's coming off, the way he left Manchester United."
Despite his harsh criticism, the former Villa forward conceded that Emery has a proven track record of reviving players whose careers have stalled, adding: "If there's any manager who can sort him out, then it's Unai Emery."
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Villa's transfer decision under scrutiny
Agbonlahor remains unconvinced by the proposed move, suggesting Villa's reported interest may be driven more by circumstances than strategy after missing out on other targets.
He summed up his view by saying: "I just don't understand this transfer. Like I really don't understand it. It's really baffling me." Villa's next move in the transfer market will determine whether Emery's side proceed with the reported deal despite the criticism.
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