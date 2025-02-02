From EFL to NFL? Rob McElhenney in ‘love to’ ownership admission as Wrexham co-chairman prepares to watch beloved Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has ruled out the prospect of adding an NFL franchise to his ever-growing portfolio of sporting investments.
- Hollywood co-owners at SToK Racecourse
- Bought into teams in Mexico and Colombia
- No plans to move into American football yet