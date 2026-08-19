'I still don’t know what happened' - Ederson breaks silence on failed Man Utd move

The Brazilian international appeared destined for the Premier League earlier this summer after Atalanta and Manchester United agreed a fee in the region of €45m. The plan was for the 27-year-old to finalise the move following his participation in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of a Conference League play-off against Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Ederson admitted he remains in the dark about the specifics of the failure. 'I am very happy to remain with Atalanta. I really thank the club and Luca Percassi. They called me many times, and I felt they were by my side. Even though I had interest from other clubs, after everything that happened, I thought it was best to stick with who really wanted me, and that was always Atalanta. I was happy to wear the jersey that has given me so much joy,' he said.