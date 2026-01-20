'Dream' Lionel Messi transfer talked up by newly appointed head coach at Newell's Old Boys

That is keeping Newell’s clinging to the belief that a prodigal son can be brought home. On that subject, head coach Orsi has told ESPN: “Everyone at Newell's, including us, thinks it would be wonderful if he had the chance to play for his club and in his city.” Gomez added: “It would be a dream not only for our fans, but for the whole country.”

Newell’s are working towards another round of presidential votes, having narrowly avoided relegation in 2025. One of the candidates there, Guillermo Munoz, has spoken of his desire to get Messi on board.

He told TNT Sports: “First we have to see if Messi is eager to connect with Newell's.” He went on to say of long-running rumours, while pointing out that time and funds will not be wasted chasing an impossible dream: “I may really want Messi to come, but it's not enough to just say, 'someday, someday.' I see Messi and he makes me cry. But that doesn't mean he's above the club at all.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!