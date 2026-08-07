‘Double my salary’ - Why Lewis Hall is considering £60m Man Utd transfer as Chris Waddle sends ‘disaster’ warning to Newcastle

Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe have already bid farewell to Tyneside, while Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on a £75 million ($101m) switch to Arsenal. Serious concerns are being raised in the North East regarding the direction in which Newcastle are heading.

Things could get worse before they get any better, with the summer window set to remain open until September 1. Interest is being shown in other proven performers that will be mulling over their options.

Hall falls into that category, with the 21-year-old full-back having seen his stock soar over the course of the last two years. He has become a regular at Newcastle following a £35m ($47m) move from Chelsea in 2023.

Manchester United, with fitness questions still hanging over Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, are supposedly ready to test the resolve of a Premier League rival by tabling a formal bid for Hall. His head may be turned by the terms on offer.