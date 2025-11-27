'We don't want to panic' - Harry Kane calls for calm after Bayern Munich's disappointing Champions League defeat to Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s 18-match unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt as Arsenal secured a convincing 3-1 victory in a Champions League showdown in North London. Vincent Kompany’s side initially competed well, weathering the early intensity before equalising through 17-year-old Lennart Karl after Jurrien Timber’s opener. However, the second half shifted sharply out of Bayern’s control as errors and fatigue allowed Arsenal’s substitutes to take over.

Noni Madueke punished a misplaced Bayern pass to restore Arsenal’s lead, before Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a misjudged charge from Manuel Neuer to slot into an empty net, sealing Bayern’s first defeat of the season. The German champions struggled to cope with Arsenal’s set-piece pressure, losing duels across the pitch and conceding territory repeatedly as the hosts grew increasingly dominant. Bayern’s own attacking play lacked fluidity, leaving their front line, particularly Kane, isolated and unable to influence the match.

For Kane, it was a notably quiet return to North London. The former Tottenham striker was tightly marshalled throughout and failed to produce a single shot on goal during the 90 minutes, a rare occurrence for a forward in prolific form. Despite the frustration, both BKane and Kompany stressed the need to resist overreaction as they prepare for the remainder of the group phase.