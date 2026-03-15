Dominik Szoboszlai fires Liverpool Conference League warning after dismal Tottenham draw

Sunday's defeat leaves the reigning Premier League champions sitting in fifth place in the table, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth and just one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth. Liverpool currently have 49 points from 30 matches, with only eight games remaining until the end of the campaign. Speaking directly to Sky Sports following the damaging 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Szoboszlai issued a stark warning to his team-mates.

"We have to wake up," the midfielder urged, pleading for unity. "If we keep going like this, next season we should be happy if we play Conference League. They should stay behind us because last season, when we were champions four games before the end, everybody was happy. Support us now when we're in difficult times."