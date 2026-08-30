AFP
'Anything can happen' - Diego Simeone opens door for dramatic Julian Alvarez exit amid intense Arsenal & Barcelona interest
Simeone addresses Alvarez uncertainty
Simeone has finally admitted that Atletico could face a late-window crisis regarding the future of Alvarez. The Argentina international was a notable absentee from the matchday squad as Atleti secured a 3-1 victory over Sevilla on Saturday, a result that propelled them to the top of the La Liga table. Despite the positive result on the pitch, the narrative surrounding the club remains dominated by the future of their marquee striker, who is reportedly pushing for a move away from the Spanish capital.
Speaking to Movistar+ in the aftermath of the Sevilla win, Simeone was candid about the fluid nature of the transfer market. "I'm not saying this now because of Julian, but I always say that something can always happen. Every year I say it," the Atleti boss explained. "It's football and something can always happen, but I'm not saying this for any special reason."
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Arsenal and Barcelona on high alert
The race for Alvarez is intensifying as the clock ticks down toward the Tuesday deadline. Barcelona have long been credited with an interest in the former Manchester City man, but financial constraints at the Camp Nou have complicated any potential deal. This has opened the door for Premier League interest, with Arsenal in Alvarez talks as Mikel Arteta looks to add world-class firepower to his attacking line. The Gunners are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, especially after Alvarez missed training sessions leading up to the weekend’s fixture.
Alvarez relationship with the club's supporters has soured recently. The striker was audibly booed by sections of the home crowd following a disappointing draw against Villarreal, and his subsequent absence from training has only fueled speculation that his time in Madrid is coming to an end.
Baena steps up in striker's absence
While the Alvarez saga continues to simmer in the background, Alex Baena has emerged as the new talisman for Simeone’s side. The Spain international, fresh from a successful World Cup campaign where he started seven of eight games, produced a masterclass against Sevilla. Baena scored twice and provided the creative spark that Atleti have sometimes lacked in recent seasons. His performance was a reminder that life can go on without Alvarez, though Simeone would undoubtedly prefer to keep both talents at his disposal for the upcoming Champions League campaign.
"He was unbalanced – last year he started at a very good level and we could put him anywhere, and he would always respond," Simeone said. "The confidence, security, joy and the emotional aspect of the World Cup was very good for him, and today I told him this would serve to enhance everything he is. He is a difference-maker and we see him at that level. He showed that today, and we are going to demand that level from him."
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Crucial days ahead for Atleti
The next 48 hours will be defining for Atletico’s season. The club is set to face Athletic Club in their next La Liga outing before a blockbuster Champions League opener against Liverpool on September 9. Whether Alvarez will be part of that journey remains the multi-million-euro question. Reports suggest that Atletico have set a firm deadline for the striker to clarify his intentions, desiring a definitive answer by the close of play today to avoid a desperate scramble for a replacement on deadline day itself.
Should Alvarez depart, it would represent a significant blow to Atleti’s offensive depth, particularly given his goal-scoring record last term. However, the emergence of Baena and the continued form of Ademola Lookman, who also found the net against Sevilla, provides some measure of insurance.
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