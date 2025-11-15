'No risks' - Didier Deschamps doubles down on decision to release Kylian Mbappe from France camp ahead of trip to Azerbaijan

Mbappe was in fine form as he scored twice against Ukraine to help France book their place at the World Cup. The 26-year-old was joined on the scoresheet by Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike as Les Bleus secured their spot at the next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a game to spare.

Former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Mbappe also chalked up 400 career goals thanks to his brace against Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine, becoming the youngest player to achieve the milestone. He was in no mood to over celebrate the occasion, however, insisting it is a record “people are not impressed with”.

“Four hundred goals? It is great, but people are not impressed with it," Mbappe told reporters on Thursday. "When you have one guy with 950 [Ronaldo] and one with 900 [Messi], I need 400 more if I want to be in the conversation that will shock people.

“Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000 goals? It's unreal. But we will try the unreal. I have to try: I only have one career!”