Depleted Napoli slump to 2-0 friendly defeat against Alessandro Nesta's Avellino

Despite the scoreless defeat, Allegri was able to take encouragement from building match sharpness and tracking the conditioning of his fringe options. Benoit Badiashile, Lorenzo Lucca, and Sam Beukema were the only three players to complete the full 90 minutes. The manager treated the run-out purely as an exercise in rebuilding baseline fitness for his second string before granting the squad a brief weekend breather to reset ahead of their domestic return.