'He is fearless' - Declan Rice left in awe of Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly after 18-year-old scores and is named Player of the Match on England debut
Declan Rice lavished praise on his Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly after the 18-year-old scored to make history on his England debut.
- Lewis-Skelly took just 20 minutes to score
- Put in a stellar display throughout the match
- Rice labelled him as "fearless" after victory over Albania