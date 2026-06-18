Is Declan Rice injured? England boss Thomas Tuchel provides update on Arsenal star after he limped out of Croatia World Cup opener

The Three Lions boss acted quickly to withdraw his star midfielder in the 72nd minute of the 4-2 victory over Croatia. Rice, who had earlier contributed an assist for Harry Kane, began to show signs of physical distress before indicating to the bench that he could not continue. Despite the worrying sight of the 27-year-old limping, Tuchel insists the decision was made to prevent a more serious issue.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the German explained: "Declan had some unusual ball losses and I saw a bit of discomfort. Then I asked him and he pointed directly to his lower back and upper hamstring, that he feels the discomfort. I didn't want to take any risks and if I take Declan off, which I never want to do, it was the moment to protect. I think Reece James did so well to replace him in midfield, he did a fantastic game. I hope it's nothing more, Declan just reassured me at the end 'it's good, it's good' and I know the discomfort, we will take care of it. It's nothing big to worry about."



