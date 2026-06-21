‘Most annoying man in football’ responsible for Declan Rice taking on corner duties - with Premier League champions Arsenal & World Cup hopefuls England benefitting from big call

The Three Lions have wasted no time in utilising Rice's delivery during their World Cup campaign in North America. During the 4-2 victory over Croatia, the midfielder’s influence was all over England’s attacking output, including an assist for captain Harry Kane. Rice’s confidence is currently at an all-time high as he looks to guide Thomas Tuchel's side deep into the tournament.

"As time has gone on I feel like now every time I put down a ball for a set-piece - whether it's a corner or a wide free-kick - I feel like I'm going to get an assist or make something happen that's dangerous," Rice said, speaking to BBC Sport. "That's a good mentality to have over set-pieces... and England fans can be excited."