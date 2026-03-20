David Raya reveals major European club he almost joined before signing for Arsenal

Raya has revealed that he could have moved to Bayern Munich before completing his switch to the Gunners, where he has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the country. Arsenal signed Raya on loan initially for the 2023/24 season but then made that deal permanent in July of 2024 in a deal worth £27 million.

Now, though, the Spain international has revealed he had the opportunity to move to the Bundesliga.

Per Fabrizio Romano, he said: "I was very, very close to joining another club, but luckily that didn't happen and in the end Arsenal made a bid and I came here. Which club? It was Bayern Munich."