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Darwin Nunez to Atlanta United? MLS club reportedly open talks with former Liverpool star
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Atlanta reportedly eye blockbuster move
Atlanta United have reportedly opened talks over a potential move for Uruguay international Nunez, according to The Athletic. Discussions remain in the early stages, but the MLS club is exploring the possibility of signing one of the biggest names currently available on the transfer market.
Atlanta have shown a willingness to pursue marquee players in recent years, and the outlet reports the club has the financial flexibility to make a deal happen if roster space becomes available.
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Designated player spot could open
A move may hinge on the future of Emmanuel Latte Lath. Atlanta's club-record signing was held out of Wednesday's match against Charlotte FC as transfer negotiations intensified, sporting director Chris Henderson confirmed.
“We’re having a few conversations around him, and so out of precaution we’ve kept him out of this game,” Henderson said. “That’s about the extent of what I’m going to say about it at the moment.”
Should Latte Lath depart, Atlanta would gain the designated player spot needed to pursue a deal for Nunez, although the club is considering Embolo as another option.
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Fresh start after Saudi spell
Nunez is expected to leave Al Hilal after falling out of the club's registered foreign player group following Karim Benzema's arrival. Saudi Pro League clubs are limited in the number of foreign players they can register, and the Uruguayan ultimately lost his place despite contributing six goals and four assists in 16 appearances.
The World Cup marked his return to competitive action after several months away from club competition.
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Premier League pedigree
Before moving to Saudi Arabia, Nunez spent three seasons with Liverpool after joining from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth around $90 million. He helped Liverpool win the Premier League title while recording 25 goals and 16 assists in 95 league appearances.
Talks with Atlanta are not yet advanced, but the club's pursuit underlines its ambition to add another marquee name as it hopes to turn things around. The club currently sits second from bottom in the East, with 12 points so far.
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