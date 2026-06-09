Crystal Palace 'agree deal' to appoint Oliver Glasner's successor as Eagles raid Ligue 1

Crystal Palace have successfully negotiated a deal in principle to bring Pierre Sage to south London as their new head coach. The Premier League side turned their attention to the Frenchman after failing to land long-term target Andoni Iraola, who was snapped up by Liverpool to succeed Arne Slot.

The deal is set to see Sage commit his long-term future to the club, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the "here we go" on a contract valid until June 2029 that includes an option for a further season. Negotiations are now focused on finalizing a compensation package with RC Lens to release the highly-rated tactician from his duties in Ligue 1.