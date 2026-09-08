Crystal Palace ease past Middlesbrough to book Carabao Cup fourth-round spot

Wing-back Oscar Mingueza marked his first start for Palace by setting up the opening goal. His precise left-footed cross from the right flank found an unmarked Larsen, who headed past Sol Brynn from close range.

Ben Chilwell turned from scorer to provider in the second half, having netted the winner against Fulham three days earlier. The left-back delivered a pinpoint cross eight minutes after the restart for Larsen to double the advantage.

Kamada added further gloss to the scoreline shortly after coming off the bench. The midfielder produced an exquisite chip over a rooted Brynn from outside the penalty area to round off the victory.