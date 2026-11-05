‘A lot of criticism for the first time’ - Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract decision assessed by ex-USMNT star Brad Friedel after bouncing back from World Cup woe

Asked if that was ultimately the best decision for all concerned, former USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - who was speaking courtesy of Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “I would think so.

“I don't know Christian, believe it or not. When I was coaching with the U19 national team, it was his birth year. I did the 98s when I first took over, but he was already up with Jurgen Klinsman at senior level. So all the guys, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and all those guys I had, so I know them really well and coached them. I don't know Christian, so I really don't know his mentality and what he wants to do in life and football.

“He had a tough year last year. During and after the World Cup, I think for the first time in his career, he got a lot of criticism in the United States. I think he got out of the limelight, so to speak, a little bit.

“It seems like he's just back to the training ground. It looks like in the last month or two, he's starting to pick up his form. Maybe he just needed to step back a little bit and enjoy life and enjoy football again.

“I would probably say it was smart and a good thing for him to sign a contract where he's happy. It's never nice as a player when you receive as much criticism as he did, but that's sport.

“I would say in the last four weeks, you've seen the media let off him a little bit. It came back at him a little bit because the last national team camp he was left out of and the team performed really well with the young players. Some of the criticism came back over in the US, but it wasn't as bad as after the World Cup.

“Hopefully, he continues to gain form, do really well at Milan and get himself back in the national team and have a couple of good performances. If he's not in Mauricio's plans, that's fine too, but enjoy your football at Milan and perform the way that we know he's capable of.”