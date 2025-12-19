Cristiano Ronaldo will 'want to be No.1' when he retires as former Real Madrid striker says evergreen Portuguese GOAT is not ready for 'last word' just yet

Argentine icon Messi has already got his hands on a global crown, helping the Albiceleste to a memorable triumph at Qatar 2022. He is expected to form part of a title defence in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ronaldo will also be heading to that tournament, with the evergreen frontman set to be 41 by the time that he graces a sixth World Cup finals. He is a European Championship and two-time UEFA Nations League winner with Portugal, but is yet to complete his medal collection.

Negredo admits that Ronaldo will - having shattered records over the course of his remarkable career - want to bow out on top. He is still looking to reach 1,000 career goals, with a two-year contract extension being agreed at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr that will take him through to 2027.

Many have suggested that CR7 could play on beyond that point, giving him the chance to become a team-mate of eldest son Cristiano Jr, and his appetite for the game shows no sign of waning.