Cristiano Ronaldo sends out message as Portugal qualify for World Cup 2026 and hit nine without suspended talisman
Portugal thrash Armenia without Ronaldo
Ronaldo was forced to watch that contest from afar after being released early from the Portuguese camp. There was no need for him to hang around while serving a ban. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw red during a 2-0 defeat in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland.
He tangled with Irish defender Dara O’Shea during that fixture, elbowing the Ipswich centre-half in the back, and is now waiting to discover how many matches he will have to miss. The hope is that one game will be enough for him to learn his lesson.
Ronaldo sends out message after Portugal win
Portugal proved, against limited opposition, that they can cope without their talismanic captain. They wobbled briefly against Armenia, with Renato Veiga’s early effort being cancelled out, but ultimately eased over the line at Estadio do Dragao.
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat-trick, including two penalties, while Goncalo Ramos, Joao Neves and Francisco Conceicao were also on target. Portugal knew a positive result would be enough to see them top Group F. They finished three points clear of Ireland after making light work of Armenia.
Ronaldo had posted ahead of Portugal’s final qualification fixture: “Go team! All together today and forever! For Portugal and for our flag!” CR7 was left smiling at the final whistle as he added: “WE'RE IN THE WORLD CUP! LET'S GO, PORTUGAL!”
Ronaldo is now preparing to grace his sixth World Cup finals. He will be 41 by the time that tournament rolls around, but has signed a new contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and shows no sign of slowing down.
Portugal defend Ronaldo after red card
It does, however, remain to be seen whether he will be forced to miss the opening games of that event in Northern and Central America. Martinez said of Ronaldo’s dismissal against Ireland: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games. I think that just deserves credit and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team. He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed, and obviously, when he tries to get away from the defender...I think the action looks worse than what it actually is. I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.
“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference [Wednesday], your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body.”
Ronaldo facing World Cup ban?
Martinez went on to say, with it possible that FIFA’s disciplinary committee will sting Ronaldo with a three-match ban: “After the game it’s a difficult time because emotions can be unclear. I saw his reaction to a provocation. It started at the beginning of the game, in every play in the penalty area. It even started the day before in the press conference.
“And it was a reaction of trying to continue playing. Others might fall to the ground and look for a penalty. It’s not a violent action, it’s not a red card for violence, but a reaction to a provocation. We need to try to show the case and prepare well. I would say it would be very unfair to impose a long suspension.”
Ronaldo has already stated that the 2026 World Cup will be his last. He has sought to clarify comments in which he said that retirement could happen “soon”, with there still at least a couple of years left in the evergreen all-time great.
