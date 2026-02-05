Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo set to END Saudi Pro League strike and face Al-Ittihad in major boost for title hopefuls Al-Nassr
Ronaldo missed derby date after going on strike
A switch to Al-Hilal for former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema was said to have been the final straw for Ronaldo, with the evergreen frontman vehemently opposing that switch. It has been completed regardless, with the French striker leaving Al-Ittihad.
In a bid to get his message across, Ronaldo removed himself from selection contention - forcing head coach Jorge Jesus to favour other options. Al-Nassr claimed a 1-0 win without him, courtesy of ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, but would prefer to have the all-time great at their disposal.
Saudi Pro League maintains that Ronaldo has their full support
Sky Sports News reports on how Ronaldo is “unhappy about the running of the club”. He is said to be of the opinion that “Al Nassr are not receiving the same financial support as the three other clubs owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF - Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad”.
While CR7 is said to be frustrated at PIF, Sky points out that Benzema’s transfer was funded by “a private billionaire Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal”. They go on to state that “there is nothing stopping Al Nassr from signing more players with the backing of private investors”.
Those running the show in Saudi Arabia maintain that Ronaldo has “their full support and nothing has changed”. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner “has been involved in the club at every level with his own team and they have been across all the transfers and investment opportunities, which makes it surprising that he is so unhappy”.
The Saudi Pro League consider their competition to be a “fair fight” and are eager to highlight that Al-Nassr have already spent around £100 million ($136m) on transfers this season - with Ronaldo working alongside the likes of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.
Ronaldo working on the most lucrative contract in world football
CR7, who turns 41 on February 5, appears to have been talked around for now. He is now back in training, with Saudi officials expecting the Portugal international to end his strike - with there a chance that Al-Nassr could return to the top of the table on Friday.
Ronaldo is working on the most lucrative deal in world football, which is said to earn him a reported £500,000 a day, and is contractually obliged to make himself available and play unless an injury has been picked up.
Former Premier League star and ex-England international Danny Murphy has told talkSPORT of CR7’s behaviour: “Maybe Ronaldo could give some of his earnings to the club to then help them get more players. I've never heard of something so ridiculous in all my life, self-indulgent nonsense.”
Sporting return or join Messi in MLS: What next for Ronaldo?
Al-Nassr have been left surprised by their captain’s actions, but consider the matter to be closed. Questions are, however, still being asked of what the long-term future will hold for Ronaldo.
There are around 18 months left to run on his terms through to the summer of 2027, but a £43m ($59m) release clause can be triggered in the next transfer window. It has been suggested that Ronaldo could return to Europe - with a retracing of steps to boyhood club Sporting being mooted.
Many have also been quick to talk up the possibility of Ronaldo being united with eternal rival Lionel Messi in the United States. They could join forces at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami - a club where another legendary former Manchester United No.7, Sir David Beckham, is helping to call the shots as co-owner.
For now, Ronaldo is focused on facing Al-Ittihad and keeping Al-Nassr in the hunt for major honours - with tangible success having been hard to come by for the legendary striker across his spell in the Middle East.
