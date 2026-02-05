Cristiano Ronaldo set to END Saudi Pro League strike and face Al-Ittihad in major boost for title hopefuls Al-Nassr

Sky Sports News reports on how Ronaldo is “unhappy about the running of the club”. He is said to be of the opinion that “Al Nassr are not receiving the same financial support as the three other clubs owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF - Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad”.

While CR7 is said to be frustrated at PIF, Sky points out that Benzema’s transfer was funded by “a private billionaire Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal”. They go on to state that “there is nothing stopping Al Nassr from signing more players with the backing of private investors”.

Those running the show in Saudi Arabia maintain that Ronaldo has “their full support and nothing has changed”. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner “has been involved in the club at every level with his own team and they have been across all the transfers and investment opportunities, which makes it surprising that he is so unhappy”.

The Saudi Pro League consider their competition to be a “fair fight” and are eager to highlight that Al-Nassr have already spent around £100 million ($136m) on transfers this season - with Ronaldo working alongside the likes of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.

