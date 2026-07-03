'Diogo is up there illuminating us' - Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota with special jersey after Portugal seal narrow World Cup win

Ronaldo reflected on the significance of the occasion after the match, explaining that Portugal wanted to honour Jota with victory. The striker later repeated the tribute on social media after celebrating with his team-mates.

"It's a special day, for our Jota, who is up there illuminating us," he told SIC. "We know he's present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way."

He also posted on Instagram: "We won for us, Diogo and Portugal!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!!"







