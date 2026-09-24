Cristiano Ronaldo denied by VAR offside call as Joao Felix earns Portugal win

Portugal have begun their Nations League League A Group 4 campaign with a 1-0 win against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. According to The Athletic, it was a creditable performance from an under-strength Wales side, but the hosts ultimately claimed all three points.

The decisive moment arrived in the 22nd minute when Nuno Mendes advanced with the ball and found Joao Felix unmarked outside the penalty area. Felix unleashed a right-footed shot that took a heavy deflection off Ben Davies, leaving goalkeeper Danny Ward slow to dive and unable to prevent the ball from finding the net.



