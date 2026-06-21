Why Cristiano Ronaldo is immune to criticism - with Diogo Dalot explaining how Portuguese GOAT boasts unwavering support from international team-mates

Critics wasted no time in targeting Portugal and their legendary captain following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Congo DR in their World Cup opener. The result sparked a wave of negativity online, with high-profile figures like Thierry Henry suggesting that the focus needs to shift away from Ronaldo's personal milestones and toward the team's collective success.

However, Dalot has revealed that Roberto Martinez's squad was fully aware of the storm that was coming. "It's very simple. In the locker room, at our stadium, we had the opportunity before arriving at the World Cup to have a detailed conversation about this [social media and criticism]," Dalot explained. "It was almost as if we'd anticipated that this would happen. Of course, when you have a squad like this especially with a player like Cristiano we have to be prepared, a little more than usual."