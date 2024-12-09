Cristiano Ronaldo back in the Premier League? Former Man Utd star makes ‘perhaps a chairman wants to take a chance’ claim as Portuguese superstar sees Al-Nassr contract run down
Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Premier League is not being ruled out, with Louis Saha saying: “Perhaps a chairman wants to take a chance."
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Two spells taken in at Old Trafford
- All-time great now 39 years of age
- Moved into coaching has been mooted